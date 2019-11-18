Norma C. (Brimeyer) Murray, one of the sweetest women you ever had the pleasure of meeting, was called home peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019, at home.
To honor Norma’s life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 2001 Saint Joseph St., with Msgr. James L. Miller officiating. To celebrate Norma’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, also at the church, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 2:45 p.m. Burial will be in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Placid, Iowa. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., is in charge of arrangements.
Norma was born on December 18, 1926, in North Buena Vista, Iowa, daughter of Walter and Catherine (Klaas) Brimeyer. She first worked at the family’s general store in Buenie and later at Western Auto in Dubuque, where she met her future husband, Jim. Norma and Jim were married on October 13, 1948, at Immaculate Conception Church in North Buena Vista. Norma was a stay-at-home mom until the youngest of her seven children entered school. She then worked for many years at K-Mart, at the layaway and service desks, as well as being a front door greeter. While there, she enjoyed writing poetry for fellow employees on special occasions. Norma was a longtime member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. She belonged to the Catholic Daughters, Mothers’ Prayer Group and Power of Prayer Chapel.
Those left to cherish Norma’s memory include her children, Tom (Cathy) Murray, Sheila (Buck) Schultz, Dan (Sue) Murray, Bill (Glynnie Wiley) Murray, Marylou (Terry) Driscoll, Michael Murray (her caregiver for many years) and Cathy (Jerry) McConnell. She was Nana to her grandchildren, Jessa (Cody) Roberdeau, Zach (Angie) Schultz, Sarah (Bryan) Fitting, Mandy (fiance, Freddy Tuggle) Murray, Joe (Trina) Murray, Kristi (Jason) Cottrell, Elizabeth Wylie, Lydia Wylie and Melanie McConnell. She was also Nana to her great-grandchildren, Winn Roberdeau, Landon and Jude Schultz, Brigid Fitting, and Rowan and Brynn Murray. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; a brother, Leon (Grace) Brimeyer; a sister, Mary Adele; and her brothers-in-law, Carl Heer and Merle Houselog.
Norma’s family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Paul and Alicia, and her niece, Janet Heer, for their care.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.