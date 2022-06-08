ASBURY, Iowa — Sandra Jean “Sandy” Kahle, 76, of Asbury, died peacefully Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
A prayer service will be held at 3:00 pm Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Sandra will be 10:30 am Friday, June 10, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Philip Agyei as the Celebrant and Deacon Mike Ellis assisting. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque.
Sandy was born on September 7, 1945, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Irwin Michael and Alma Mertis Hillard. She graduated from Wahlert High School in 1963. On September 14, 1963, she married James Kahle, the love of her life, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque. They spent 50 wonderful years together before his death on August 25, 2013.
Sandy was employed by the Dubuque Community Schools and the Church of the Resurrection, where she had been a member since 1970 and was very involved with volunteering. She was in charge of the Be-Friender group, and volunteered as a Church Sacristan, Reader, and Eucharistic Minister. She was very proud to have received her Lay Ministry Certificate from the Dubuque Archdiocese. Sandy loved spending time with family life and was always involved with her children’s activities. Sandy was a caring wife, friend, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved golfing, painting, shopping trips, and spending time with her grandchildren. Sandy will be sadly missed by her children, family, and friends.
Survivors include her four children, Brenda (Robert) Fuller of Las Vegas, NV, Bryan (Amanda) Kahle of Conroe, TX, Beth (Doug) Dozier of Marion, IA, and Eric (Liz) Kahle of Appleton, WI; nine grandchildren, Amanda (Ian) Gannon, Danielle (Justin) Cavinder, Justin Dozier, Griffin Dozier, Alexander Fuller, Olivia Kahle, Sylvia Kahle, Clara Kahle, and Mason Kahle; seven great-grandchildren, Kamren and Kaylie Kohut, Aubrey Gannon, and James, Cooper, Josie and Wyatt Cavinder; one sister, Sharon (Tom) Mellon of Des Moines, IA; one brother-in-law, Don (Erm) Kahle; and one sister-in-law, Sally Kahle.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Jan Francois, and Mary Waldbilling, and an infant brother, Carl.
A memorial has been established for Church of the Resurrection.
The family would like to thank Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care they gave Sandy during her illness. The family would also like to thank the Resurrection Church community and many friends for their continued prayers.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Sandy’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
