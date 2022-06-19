SPRING, Texas — Jimmy Langman age 86, died Monday May 9, 2022 at Spring Creek Village Memory Care in Spring, Texas.
Jimmy was born March 20, 1936 in Dubuque, Iowa. Jimmy graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1954. He continued his education at Loras College earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in philosophy on May 31, 1964. Jimmy attended Loras College 1954 — 1956 and 1961 — 1964. The break in Jimmy’s college career was due to serving two years in the United States Air Force. Jimmy was stationed at RAF Uxbridge, UK where he met his future bride, Sheena Davidson.
Jimmy separated from the USAF and returned to Dubuque around 1959. Jimmy and Sheena were married February 27, 1960. At the time of his death they had been married 62 years.
Jimmy started working at John Deere around 1961 and after 25 years of service retired on June 1, 1986. While working at Deere’s Jimmy kept busy providing accounting services to many local businesses notably Tschiggfrie Excavating and Fondell Excavating. After his retirement Jimmy and Sheena moved to Kingwood, Texas, a suburb of Houston, in 1988.
Jimmy is survived by his wife Sheena of Kingwood, Texas and two children John Langman of Houston, Texas and Laura Langman of Rocklin, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.