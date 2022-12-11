Sarah M. Addison, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Montfort VFW and The Hollow Bar & Grill, Montfort, Wis.
Donald E. Andrews, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, Erickson Funeral Home, 508 Main St., Darlington, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, Darlington United Methodist Church.
Shirley A. Conley, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6:30 p.m. today, with a rosary service at 2:30 p.m., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Charles E. Dannels, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Grace Joan Herbst, Huntsville, Ala. — Visitation: 4 p.m. until a 6:30 p.m. prayer service, today, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Liela L. Hoffman, Bellevue, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Springbrook, Iowa.
Seth J. Ketterer, Moab, Utah — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 20, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore, Wis. Service: Noon Dec. 20 at the church.
Gregory T. Merritt, Shoreview, Minn. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at the funeral home.
Suzanne M. Ruff, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Dubuque County Fairgrounds Ballroom.
David J. Schilling, Dubuque — Visitation: 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa. Celebration of life: 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mildred Shores, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:40 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna.
Linda S. Snider, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore, Wis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.