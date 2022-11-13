HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Peter E. Feyen, 63, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Peter was born on April 4, 1959 to Carl & Lois (Nellis) Feyen in Dubuque, IA. He attended elementary school at the Table Mound School, Washington Junior High and graduated from Senior High School. He married Jeanne M. Koath on July 28, 1984 in Geneva, IL. He worked as a truck driver for Namasco for over 26 years until his retirement in October 2022. He was a member of the Local Teamsters. Peter enjoyed camping, working with his hands, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Peter is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Jeanne; a son, Joseph (Megan Kelley) Feyen of Hazel Green, WI, Robert (Eva) Neuzil of Gilberts, IL, Tammy (Christos Bilissis) Neuzil Arlington Heights, IL, William Neuzil of Marengo IL, Timothy (Angela) Neuzil of Crystal Lake, IL and Brian (Shelby) Neuzil of Dubuque, IA; 15 grandchildren, 2 great-granddaughter’s; 6 siblings: Carlene Bainter, Carrie Werner, Laura Feyen, Guy (Cathy) Feyen, Gregg (Diane) Feyen & Timothy (Tami) Feyen; along many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Lois Feyen. In lieu of plants & flowers, a Peter E. Feyen Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Peter Feyen Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.