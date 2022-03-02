CASCADE, Iowa — James Loras Even, 66, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away, Monday, February 28, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home in Cascade, Iowa after a year-long battle with Glioblastoma cancer.
Visitation for Jim will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jim will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date.
Jim was born March 21, 1955, in Maquoketa, Iowa, son of Raymond and Agnes (Marshall) Even. He was a 1974 graduate of Aquin High School in Cascade, Iowa, and Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. On September 16, 1978, he was united in marriage to Patricia “Patty” Tigges at St. Joseph’s the Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa. Jim retired from the Cascade Telephone Company after 35 years.
He was a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Cascade. Iowa. Jim was an avid competitive shooter since the early 80’s and won several competitions over the years. He was also a member of the International Defensive Pistol Association (IDPA), National Rifle Association, and Izaak Walton Conservation Club.
Jim was an active grandfather and enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s events and taking them on day trips. He also enjoyed music of all genres and was known to be a music enthusiast. Jim also loved all things cooking, grilling, and BBQ and was a member of the Cascade Cooking Club (CABOB).
Jim is survived by his wife, Patty Even of Cascade, three children, Tina Clemmons, Brenda (Jaime) Phelps both of Monticello, and Eric (Jenny) Even of Dubuque; 5 grandchildren, Broderick and Sullivan Clemmons, Aidan and Malin Phelps, and Brooks Even; one sister, Mary (Joseph) Bell of Prole; two brothers, Donald Even of Worthington, John (Sandy) Even of Dubuque; sister-in-law, Mary Even of Key West; brothers and sisters-in-law, Randy (Ann) Tigges of Maquoketa, Joan (Terry) Leibold of Dubuque, and Steve (Terri) Tigges of Port Byron, IL; and life-long friend, Tom Cigrand of Monticello.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert Even; sister-in-law, Annette Even; father and mother-in-law, Martin and Dorothy Tigges; and brother-in-law, Duane Tigges.
Jim always wanted to be an organ donor, but couldn’t because of the chemo. Jim’s body will be donated to the University of Iowa to aid in finding a cure for Glioblastoma cancer.
A Video Tribute may be viewed and Online condolences may be given to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.