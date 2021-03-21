Mary Juen Gieseman, 92, of Dubuque, died March 18, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City of injuries sustained in a fall.
Juen was born in 1928 in East Dubuque, IL, to Beatrice and Albert Savary. Juen and her sisters worked for many years for their mother, who owned and operated the original Beanie’s Cafe at 14th & Central. The girls learned from their mother to work hard and laugh often; a gift they passed on to their children.
On May 26, 1950, Juen married the love of her life, Dale H. Gieseman, and together they raised three children.
Juen worked for many years as a bookkeeper until she and Dale retired. That meant traveling the country near and far; going fishing, sometimes in a boat that Dale had built; meeting friends for fish fries at Lacoma, and lots of laughter-filled family meals prepared by Juen, who was an excellent cook and baker. She was always baking wonderful cakes and pies. She loved to laugh and was known in the family for her quick wit. Juen had a kind heart and dearly loved her family. She was a survivor of many hard times in life and showed her children the meaning of grit and determination. She lived independently until her recent accident, and she will be badly missed.
Survivors include her children, Paula Gieseman, Mark (Desirae) Gieseman, Amy (Jeff) Spahn, all of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Sarah and Rachel; her great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Lillian, Olivia, and Jaelynn; her brother-in-law, Kermit Gieseman; and several nieces and nephews.
Juen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale, in 2012; an infant son, Scott; her sisters, Betty and Eileen; and her brother, William.
The family wishes to thank Deb Harvey, who was an essential part of Mom’s routine and kept her hairdo looking good. Many thanks to the Luedtke family for their generous help with her grass and snow, and their watchful kindness over the years. We also thank the doctors and nurses who cared for Mom for years at Medical Associates, and recently at Mercy One ER. Finally, we thank the wonderful staff at UIHC, ER, Trauma Team, and especially the Palliative Care nurses, music therapist, and social worker for their excellent care of our mother and of us.