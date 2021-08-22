EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Kevin J. Kubly, 58, of Edgewood, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Edgewood Bible Church Family Life Center.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at the church. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Edgewood Cemetery.

Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, of Manchester, Iowa, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you