SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Michelle Germanson, OP, of Sinsinawa, died Wednesday, on Oct. 21, 2020, at MacNeal Hospital, Berwyn, Ill.
Private services will be held.
She taught from 1966 to 1977 at St. Mark, Peoria, Ill., and St. Cajetan, Chicago, before becoming principal at Ss. Peter and Paul, Wheat Ridge, Colo., 1977-1986, and serving as dean of students at Rosary College (now Dominican University), River Forest, Ill., 1986-1992.
Sister Michelle’s most awesome contribution to education was as president and president emerita of Trinity High School, River Forest, Ill., 1992-2019.
Her tremendous energy and joy brought the love of sweet Jesus into every aspect of her life.
She was born July 14, 1944, in Dixon, Ill., to Herbert and Florence (Blackburn) Germanson. She is survived by a nephew, cousins and her Dominican Sisters.
Drechsler, Brown, and Williams Funeral Home, of Oak Park, Ill., is handling arrangements.