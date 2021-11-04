PEOSTA, Iowa — Lloyd R. Harrington, 84, of Peosta, died on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Epworth United Methodist Church, where services will follow.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you