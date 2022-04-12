SAVANNA, Ill. — Cheryl L. Syndram, 57 of Savannah, Tenn., and formerly of Savanna, died on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, where a time of sharing will take place at 7:30 p.m.

