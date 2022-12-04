Marcella F. Klein, 100, of Dubuque, passed away December 2, 2022.
Visitation will be from 9:00am. Until 10:15a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:30a.m., at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Rev. Brian Dellaert will officiate. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West, IA.
She was born October 12, 1922 in St. Catherine’s, Iowa, the daughter of Peter and Margaret (Kass) Olinger. She married Frank Klein on June 14, 1950 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on July 26, 1999. Shirley and Millard opened their door to Marcella sixteen years ago and she has resided with them ever since.
Marcella is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Millard) Engelkins, of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Jesse (Amy Glasgow) Engelkins of Madison, WI and Jenna Engelkins of Dubuque; her great-grandchildren, Evie and Izzy Engelkins; and her sister-in-law, Isabella Steines.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Catherine (Irv)_ Wilhelm, Joe (Martha) Olinger, Leo Olinger, Mary (Elmer) Klaas, Florence Wall, Rosie (Don) McKenna, Theresa (Milford) Moore, and her infant brother, John Olinger. She was also preceded in death by her in-laws, Adella (Raymond) Legrand, Victor Klein, Norman Klein, and Lawrence Steines.
Marcella’s family would like to thank Dr. Bailey, Dr. Kelley, Hospice of Dubuque, and Luther Manor staff for their care during Marcella’s final three days, especially Amanda.
A Marcella Klein Memorial Fund has been established.
Marcella Klein, God Bless You. Her Spirit was strong, her days were blessed. If a need was found, there was always the sound of her bustling, efficient energy doing the job. Her heart was kind, she always had the time to talk and give advice. Her wisdom was like no other. Her favorite things were people she knew, her family, her friends, and me and you. Often she shared old time stories and home cooked meals. She “Prayed” always when one was in need.
Her wisdom lives on in those she knew. Thank you dear mother, we will never forget you.
God has you in his arms, I have you in my heart. Love, your family.
