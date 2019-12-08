Shirley Ann White, 88, of Dubuque, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 5th.
A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2020.
Shirley was born on March 31, 1931 to Merlin and Hazel (Hinde) Kifer in Zwingle, IA. She attended Maquoketa Schools graduating high school and worked as a secretary for Dubuque Lumber until marrying the love of her life, John L. White on May 30, 1953 in Dubuque.
Surviving children, Dr. Michael (Julie) White, Dubuque, Michele (Michael) Malone, Dubuque, and Melissa White, Avondale, Ariz.; grandchildren, Dr. Michael Adam (Jen) White, Dubuque, Natalie White, Cedar Rapids, Allie (Preston) Sullivan, Tulsa, Okla., John Elliott (Sarah), Denver, Colo., Molly (Jay) Bartsias, Oak Grove, Minn., Megan (Marty) Frain, Blaine, Minn., and Martin (Colleen) Malone, Chicago, Ill.; and 14 great grandchildren ages 1 — 10. Brother, Ken (Pat) Kifer, and sister, Carole (Patric) Neyens.
Shirley was a stay at home mom raising three successful children, being a classic example of tough love always expecting the best of her children. She did not have the opportunity to attend college so she pushed her children to exceed. She was the epitome of standing by her man, supporting and encouraging her husband in his civic engineering career.
After raising her children, Shirley worked at the YMCA pre-school for 18 years and 6 years at a private preschool helping shape the lives of many children, including her 7 grandchildren. She volunteered for 42 years at Finley Hospital as an escort and worked the before school Community Y program at elementary schools for several years. During this time, she brought items to school challenging students to discover what that particular item was and used for in earlier times.
Shirley was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon and taught the two-year-old Sunday school with her daughter, Michele, for 32 years. She enjoyed teaching young children as well as spending time with her daughter.
She was a member of PEO Sisterhood and TTT and single-handedly sold almost $4,000 worth of nuts each fall to help fund camp girls (she was known as the Nut Lady).
Shirley was instrumental in initiating the local Sjogren’s Support group, which at that time was an unknown and unrecognized disease. Having grown up during the depression, Shirley had a great appreciation for hanging onto items, conserving, reusing, and not wasting anything. She therefore excelled at refurbishing old items into usable or fun, keepsake items. She was ahead of the times teaching and living sustainability.
Shirley and John enjoyed camping and traveling the USA in their travel trailer. There were annual summer trips while their children were growing up. They made a tremendous effort to educate and show the wonders and history of our country to their children.
Shirley and John went on adventures around the world individually and on tours participating in Friendship Force and hosting AFS — Foreign exchange students, leading to lifelong friendships.
The family wants to extend a special thank you to Grand Meadow and Hospice staffs for their kind and tender care.
Memorials may be donated to the Dubuque Community Y, Westminster Presbyterian Church, or the Dubuque Symphony.
Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.