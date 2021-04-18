Rhonda Barton, Sherrill, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill.
Dorothy E. Genthe, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Platteville. Services: 3 p.m. today at the church.
Robert Necker, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 19, St. Francis Cemetery Chapel, Dyersville.
Raymond F. Nurre, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Services: 11 a.m. Monday, April 19, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Elizabeth J. Weydert, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, April 19, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.