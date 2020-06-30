CASCADE, Iowa — Bertha C. Feller, 91, of Cascade, Iowa, formerly of Sugar Creek, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation for Bertha will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Bertha Feller Family at P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa, 52046. Mass of Christian burial for Bertha will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Douglas Loecke officiating. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
Bertha was born October 7, 1928, in Sugar Creek, Iowa, daughter of John and Catherine (Trenkemp) Bormann. She received her education in the Sugar Creek Catholic School in Sugar Creek, Iowa. On January 13, 1948, she was united in marriage to Cyril Feller at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sugar Creek, Iowa. The couple started their life together in Charlotte, Iowa and lived in many communities in the Jackson County area, until 1965, when they moved to Cascade. She worked at Bob’s Cafe, Buds Tavern and Grandma’s Kitchen, all in Cascade, Iowa.
Bertha was known for being an excellent baker and she enjoyed baking bread and making pies. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing cards, especially Bid Euchre.
She was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa. Bertha was also a member of the Cascade American Legion Auxiliary. She also spent a lot of her time volunteering at the Cascade Senior Citizens Center and Shady Rest Care Center.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Cyril Feller of Cascade, IA; eight children, Cheryl (Gary) Proffitt, of Pearland, TX, Roger Feller ,of State Center, IA, Mary (Ken) Lyons, of Monticello, IA, Bonnie (Steve) Delaney, of Peosta, IA, Lou Ann (Alan) Meier, of Bellevue, IA, Rick Feller, of Cascade, IA, Kathy (John) Tasker, of Anamosa, IA, and Donna (Mike) Callahan, of Cascade, IA; 17 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Lucille Bormann and Bernice Bormann, both of Bellevue, IA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ronnie Feller; and a grandson, Sean Proffitt; two sisters and eight brothers.
The family would like to thank the Staff at Shady Rest Care Center for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Bertha.
