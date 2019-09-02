PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Larry A. Cuff, 72, of Prairie du Chien, died August 31, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Prairie du Chien, with Pastor Cheryl Weaver officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Prairie du Chien Honor Guard. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Garrity Funeral Home, of Prairie du Chien, is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com