PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Lieselotte G. Patnode, 94, of Prairie du Chien, died Thursday, Sept. 9.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Garrity Funeral Home Chapel in Prairie du Chien.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the chapel. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Prairie du Chien.

