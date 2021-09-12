Lieselotte G. Patnode Telegraph Herald Sep 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Lieselotte G. Patnode, 94, of Prairie du Chien, died Thursday, Sept. 9.Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Garrity Funeral Home Chapel in Prairie du Chien.Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the chapel. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Prairie du Chien. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prairie-du-chien-wis Crawford-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today TH Farm Families of Year: Guttenberg beef farmer builds happy life amid tragedy One dead, one injured in Jones County crash Ask Amy: Grandparents resent entitled child’s drama COVID-19 spreading throughout Dubuque County, as vaccinations remain below officials' targets Margie M. Schumacher