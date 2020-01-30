EPWORTH, Iowa — Mary Kathryn Lassance, 92, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, January 28, 2020, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation for Mary Kathryn will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, where a prayer service will occur at 2 p.m. Visitation also will take place after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Kathryn will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Burial will take place in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa.
Mary Kathryn was born May 30, 1927, in Placid, Iowa, daughter of Joseph and Irene (Casey) Urbain. She received her education in the rural country schools in Placid, St. Joseph’s High School and Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, IA, and finished her teaching degree at the University of Dubuque. Mary Kathryn was a teacher for 43 years until her retirement in 1989. On April 14, 1951, she was united in marriage to David J. Lassance. Together the couple farmed in the rural Epworth area. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2012.
She was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish and St. Patrick’s Altar and Rosary Society in Epworth, Iowa. Mary Kathryn was also a life member of the Retired Teachers Association and a former member of the Farley Catholic Daughters of Americas Presentation Court #1460.
She is survived by four children, Paul Lassance, of Dubuque, IA, Ray (Jeannie) Lassance, of San Bernadino, CA, Peggy (John Becker) Becker, of Dubuque, IA, and Patty (Pat) Veneziano, of Dubuque, IA; one daughter-in-law, Kathy Conner, of Dubuque, IA; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Jerome Urbain, of Epworth, IA; five sisters, Donna Flynn, of Dubuque, IA, Elaine Decker, of Fountain Hills, AZ, Jane Sweeney, of Epworth, IA, Ellen Lindauer, of Cascade, IA and Nora (Bruce) Cottrell, of Dubuque, IA; two brothers-in-law, Bill Adams, of Dyersville, IA, and Joe O’Brien, of Cascade, IA; two sisters-in-law, Ethel Doyle, of Dubuque, IA and Ann Kiss, of Montreal, Canada.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Tim Lassance, on October 7, 2000; one great-grandson, Samuel Rysavy; her sisters, Joanne Adams and Monica O’Brien; sister-in-law, Mary Parthun.
In lieu of flowers, a Mary Kathryn Lassance memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the staff of Oak Park Place, Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for all the wonderful care and kindness they gave to Mary Kathryn.
