Gary W. Marburger Telegraph Herald Nov 19, 2021 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gary W. Marburger, 74, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where services will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today