James “Jim” Nicholas Speltz, 85, of Dubuque, passed away on Thursday May 19, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday May 25, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Father Steve Rosonke officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League at St. Anthony’s after Mass. Friends and family may visit from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday May 25, at the church. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Jim was born on September 4, 1936, in Farley, Iowa to Ralph and Mary Agnes (McDermott) Speltz. He attended St. Columbkille’s school in Dubuque. He was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran who served from 1954-1957 and was a member of the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Every birthday and Christmas his family would compete to surprise him with the best Marine Corps memorabilia to see his pride shine through, “Semper Fi.” Jim married his wife Nancy Hinkel on October 5, 1963. After he returned from the service, he was a barber and worked at the Dubuque Packing Company. After retirement he enjoyed traveling around in his van visiting small towns in the area and collecting antiques. He brought home many antiques to give to his family. He refurbished antique furniture in his shop at home while listening and singing along with his favorite oldie’s music. Jim was a loyal Green Bay Packers fan and loved to watch the games with his family and friends and he also enjoyed playing sports with his family.
Jim is survived by his wife Nancy Speltz of Dubuque, four children William (Julie) Speltz of Missoula, MT, Robert (Dawn) Speltz of Cedar Falls, IA, Ann (Tim) Gourley of Dubuque, and Timothy Speltz of Rockford, IL, nine grandchildren Christina Gourley of Dubuque, Mitch (Sarah) Speltz of Rockford, Samantha Speltz of Scottsdale, AZ, Brianna (Tyler) Verlanic of Missoula, MT, James Gourley of Colorado Springs, CO, Josie Speltz of Chicago, IL, Joseph (Caroline) Gourley of San Diego, CA, Virginia Speltz of Rockford, IL, and Willem Speltz of Rockford, IL, two great grandchildren Bauer Speltz of Missoula, MT and Emerson Verlanic of Missoula, MT, four sisters Joan Lampe, Nancy Frommelt, Bonnie Stender, and Sharon (Gerald) Lochner, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mary Agnes and Ralph, sister Coletta Tigges, brothers-in-law Cletus Tigges, Earl Lampe, John Frommelt, and Thomas Stender, and nephew TJ Stender.
The family would like to thank the nurses and CNAs at Stonehill Care Center, and Hospice of Dubuque for their support and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Centralia-Peosta Volunteer Ambulance Services and Hospice of Dubuque.
