Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Marjean Fahey, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today at the church.
Mary Jane A. Felton, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Carl D. Houy, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, Citizens Cemetery, Scales Mound, Ill. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Thursday until the time of services at the cemetery.
Marian Jorgenson, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. today, Wiota Lutheran Church, South Wayne, Wis.
Harold J. Kaiser, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 21 at the church.
Scott Kieffer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Eagle Point Park Riverfront Pavilion.
Betty J. Knipper, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood.
Janice L. Lampers, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the funeral home.
Daniel Lux, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Tri-State Community Church, 12937 Derby Grange Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Peggy J. Shalabi, Dubuque — Reception: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Marion Park East Pavilion, Prairie du Sac, Wis.
Robert G. Stelpflug, Potosi, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, and 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of services at the church.
Mary D. Sturm, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Everett Thines, Preston, Iowa — Graveside services: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Preston. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bellevue, Iowa.
George L. Wagner, Bellevue, Iowa — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.