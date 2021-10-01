James Gene Schilling Sr., 76, of Dubuque, passed away at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Jim will be 4:00 pm Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Father Mark Ressler officiating.
He was born at Finley Hospital in Dubuque on Friday the 13th, April 13, 1945, to Gene and Kay (Hanten) Schilling. Gene was serving in the Navy during World War II when he received a telegram announcing Jim’s birth. Jim attended Nativity, Wahlert, and Loras College. He graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1970.
It was during Law School that he met Inga C. Padgham and they were married on December 28, 1968. They moved back to Dubuque upon graduation and Jim settled in to practice law for over 50 years. He was Assistant City Attorney, Assistant County Attorney, and had his own private practice.
Jim contributed to the Dubuque Community in many ways including as President of Dubuque Rotary Club, Paul Harris Fellow, President of Camp Albrecht Acres Board, President of TIPS Club, Board Member of Friends of Homacho, President of Dubuque County Bar Association, Board Member of Area Residential Foundation, Foundation Member of Clarke University, Board Member of NICC Foundation, and volunteer for DuRIde, Creative Expressions, Albrecht Acres, ARK Advocates, and St. Stephens Food Bank.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Inga Schilling of Dubuque; his son, James Schilling, Jr. of Dubuque; and brother-in-law, Ken Padgham and his wife Nancy of Chicago, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be donated to Area Residential Care, Creative Expressions, Camp Albrecht Acres, and St. Stephens Food Bank.