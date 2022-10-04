COUER D’ALENE, Idaho — Dick was born on March 27, 1941, to Harold and Alice Esser of Dubuque.
He attended the Nativity Parish grade school and Loras Academy, graduating in 1959. At Loras he was a standout basketball player and also participated in track. After graduating, he enlisted in the US Air Force, spending most of his enlistment at McChord AFB in Tacoma, Washington. At McChord, he was recruited for all-star teams in basketball and softball. After the Air Force, he worked at the Tacoma News Tribune and the United Parcel Service, where he started as a driver and worked his way up to a management position. After retirement, Dick and his spouse, Barbara, relocated from Tacoma to Whitefish, Montana, and then to Coeur dAlene. Dick was very social, making friends wherever he went, many of them life-long. He loved his family, Dubuque, the Green Bay Packers and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
He is survived by his sons Conrad Esser and daughter-in-law Gilian of Gig Harbor, Washington and Ryan Esser and daughter-in-law Jody of Tacoma, Washington; four grandchildren; brother Thomas Esser and sister-in-law Jeannette of Puyallup, Washington. He was preceded in death by his spouse Barbara Ann (Harry) formerly of Dubuque, daughter Terri of Tacoma, Washington.
