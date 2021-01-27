MANCHESTER, Iowa — Paul J. Mesch, 72, of Manchester, died on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. No formal service is planned at this time.
MANCHESTER, Iowa — Paul J. Mesch, 72, of Manchester, died on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. No formal service is planned at this time.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.