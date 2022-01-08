PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Roger J. Forst age 84 of Prairie du Chien passed away unexpectedly Tuesday January 4, 2022, at his home.
He was born December 31, 1937, in Prairie du Chien the son of Leonard and Leona (Becwar) Forst. He graduated from Prairie du Chien High School and went on to serve in the US Air Force, where he was stationed at Presque Isle, ME. There, he met Edna Fleming and they were married in May of 1959. He also served 17 years in the US Army National Guard for a total of 23 years in the armed forces. Roger and Edna moved back to Prairie du Chien in 1959, where they raised their family together.
He worked for International Harvester as a mechanic before working for Slaght’s Construction, Quality Beverages, Moore Trucking, and finally his own business, Roger’s Repair. He belonged to the Gold Wing Road Rider’s Association as well as the Ford Antique Tractor Club in Boscobel, WI. Roger was a handyman and a skilled mechanic who enjoyed spending his free time restoring Model T’s and antique tractors. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Edna; his children Christi (Tom) Bowar, Keith (Julie Wachter), Cynthia (James) Wollin and Roger (Connie); his sisters, Norita (John) Hollar, Marilyn (John) Piechowski and Diane (Ron) Goodman; his grandchildren Michael and Thomas Wollin; his sisters-in-law Kay and Theresa Forst; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Dennis Gerald, and Francis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating, with burial in the Calvary Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Military honors will be accorded graveside by the Prairie du Chien Honor Guard. Friends may call at the Garrity Funeral Home on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, where there will be a rosary at 4:00 P.M. and also on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of departure for the church. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.