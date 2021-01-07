Karen A. Kleppe Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Jan 7, 2021 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ANAMOSA, Iowa — Karen A. Kleppe, 59, of Anamosa, died on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory in Dubuque. A private family funeral service will follow the visitation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Anamosa-iowa Jones-county-iowa Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today