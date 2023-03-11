GREELEY, Iowa — Alfred “Al” Henry Kruse, 85, of Greeley, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. He was born on February 20, 1938, at home on his parents’ farm, the son of Raymond and Veronica (Nurre) Kruse. Al was raised and educated in Petersburg. He served his country honorably in the United States Army.
On November 17, 1962, Al was united in marriage to the love of his life, Betty Eike, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Greeley. Two children, Dave and Carolyn, were born to this union. Al was a lifetime dairy farmer and a steward of the land. Whether in the garden, or while planting a field of corn, he was a stickler for straight rows. Al took a lot of pride in his sweet corn.
Al was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic and St. Mark Catholic churches. He was proud to be a charter member of the Greeley Tug-of-War team. Al and Betty enjoyed hosting tug-of-war pullers and foreign exchange students from other countries and sharing their farm with them. The couple loved traveling over the years, especially to European countries. Al cherished all of his fishing trips, especially the ones to the Lake of the Woods organized by the Schmitz family. Above all else, Al valued spending time with family on the farm.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Betty Kruse of Greeley; his two children, Dave (Katie) Kruse of Greeley and Carolyn Kruse of Shakopee, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Taylor (significant other, Nick Lenzen) Kruse, Brody (Lauren Leckliter) Kruse, and Jeff, Chrissy, and Bennett Olupo; one great-granddaughter, Jordynn Waterman; one sister, Darlene Bries; one brother, Larry (Julie) Kruse; two sisters-in-law, Linda Ruden and Marge (Bill) Haro; one brother-in-law, Ed (Pam) Eike; and several nieces and nephews.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Veronica Kruse; his parents-in-law, Clarence and Anita Eike; brother, Raymond Kruse, Jr.; and two brothers-in-law, Jim Bries and Denny Ruden.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., on Monday, March 13, 2023, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood, Iowa, with Rev. John Haugen presiding.
Visitation: 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa, where there will be a 6:00 p.m. Scripture Service. Friends may also call from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the church on Monday.
Interment with Military Rites: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery — Greeley, Iowa.
