GREELEY, Iowa — Alfred “Al” Henry Kruse, 85, of Greeley, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. He was born on February 20, 1938, at home on his parents’ farm, the son of Raymond and Veronica (Nurre) Kruse. Al was raised and educated in Petersburg. He served his country honorably in the United States Army.

On November 17, 1962, Al was united in marriage to the love of his life, Betty Eike, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Greeley. Two children, Dave and Carolyn, were born to this union. Al was a lifetime dairy farmer and a steward of the land. Whether in the garden, or while planting a field of corn, he was a stickler for straight rows. Al took a lot of pride in his sweet corn.

