GALENA, Ill. — Darlene A. Scharpf, 88, of Galena, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galena, where services will follow.

Furlong Funeral Chapel, of Galena, is assisting the family.

