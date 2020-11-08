PEOSTA, Iowa — Elgen L. Meyer, 78, of Peosta, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020, at her family’s home.
A visitation for Elgen will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta. Social distancing will be encouraged, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Anyone wishing to send memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Elgen Meyer Family, PO Box 1, Peosta, IA, 52068.
A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, followed by a catered luncheon (optional). Burial for Elgen will occur in St. John’s Cemetery on Jolly Ridge Road in Guttenberg, Iowa, following the luncheon.
Elgen was born on January 2, 1942, in Garnavillo, Iowa, daughter of Alvin and Marie Noeding. Elgen Meyer had a passionate love of life, her family, and the Lord Jesus Christ.
She grew up in Garnavillo, where she attended Garnavillo High School. She was an active participant in six-on-six girls basketball, played the trumpet in the band, had major roles in the school plays, and was an inspiring vocalist.
She met the love of her life, Carlyn Meyer, at Lakeside Ball Room in Guttenberg, and they were married on June 13, 1961, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Garnavillo. While living in their first home in Guttenberg, Elgen watched Billy Graham sharing the Gospel on television one evening. She knelt down and accepted Jesus Christ into her heart as her Lord and Savior. This strong faith would mold all aspects of her life.
Carlyn and Elgen moved to Vizaleea Drive in Dubuque in 1965, where Carlyn worked his job at the John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works for 32 years. It was in this home where they raised their three children, Julie, Trisha and Thadd. Elgen was well known for her lovely voice, and she sang everywhere she went ... at home, church, weddings, in Christmas cantatas, and for funerals. Her exuberance for life was also manifested by the no-holds barred way she competed in ping-pong tournaments and golf. If you were anywhere near their home on game days for the Iowa Hawkeyes football or basketball team, you were sure to hear Elgen cheering on her team vociferously.
Elgen enjoyed serving her family, friends and church folks through hospitality, cooking and baking delicious pies. All of her pies (but especially the Raspberry Ribbon) were beautiful works of art. She faithfully fed her birds daily and delighted in flowers of all kinds. She had a green thumb for growing every kind of plant, both indoors and out. While Carlyn planted and harvested the garden, Elgen was the director in canning and freezing the produce for her family to enjoy later. In addition, Elgen was a great golf partner to her husband. She loved receiving the daily mail, especially cards and letters.
Elgen’s many church activities included serving as the 2- and 3-year-old Sunday School teacher for 30 years. She touched the lives of many children in her life. Every summer and during the school year, she hosted Good News Clubs and 5-Day Clubs. There were often 30 to 50 children in her basement eagerly listening to the missionary and Bible stories. Elgen and her husband transported children in the family car, bringing them to Sunday School and Church on Sundays. The passion of her heart was for all to know and love the Lord Jesus. Elgen served the Lord all her years in a variety of ministries at Dubuque Bible Church, Calvary Baptist Church and Lighthouse Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Carlyn Meyer, of Peosta; two daughters, Julie (Daniel) Adams, of Eau Claire, WI, and Trisha Hicks, of Lisbon, IA; a son, Thadd (Kendra) Meyer, of West Columbia, SC; seven grandchildren, Abigail (Jim) Jarecki, Jonathan Adams, Zachariah (Mackay) Hicks, Hannah Hicks, Mercy Hicks, Gabrielle Meyer and Ariana Meyer; two great-grandchildren, Tyler Jarecki and Mackenzie Jarecki; and one sister, Eldoris Borcherding- of Garnavillo, IA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Alvin and Marie Noeding, and stepfather, Don Leonard; and a brother-in-law, Harvey Borcherding.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Above and Beyond Hospice and granddaughter, Hannah, for all the care and support they gave to Elgen.
