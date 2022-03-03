LANCASTER, Wis. — Mary Anne Hoffman, age 84, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Lancaster Health Services in Lancaster, surrounded by her loving family after an extended illness. She was born on March 28, 1937, in South Lancaster, Township, the daughter of Alphonso “Jack” O. and Marguerite “Marge” L. (Patcle) Zenz. Mary Anne graduated from Bloomington High School in 1955 and furthered her education at St. Joseph School of Nursing in Mason City, Iowa. On June 2, 1960, Mary Anne was united in marriage to Richard C. Hoffman at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington. Together they farmed for four years in South Lancaster Township. In 1964, they purchased their farm near Five Points in Beetown Township. Mary Anne was also employed for over 30 years at Lancaster Memorial Hospital, currently known at Grant Regional Health Center, as a nurse. She was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster, its parish council, the Catholic Daughters, and served as an officer at Catholic Financial.
Survivors include her children: Michael, Rose Marie (Ronnie) Mumm, Mark (Kay), Tom (Teonna); 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth Fehlberg; sisters-in-law: Noreen Kircher, Lenice Durham and Mary Zenz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mary Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Richard on October 29, 2021; a brother, Jerry Zenz; brothers-in-law: Harold Durham and Carl Kircher.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster with Father William Vernon officiating. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster where a 3:45 p.m. parish rosary will be prayed. Friends may also call on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Mary Anne Hoffman Memorial Fund has been established.