Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Michael P. Ahern, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Mark J. Cook, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Velma A. Martens, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Michael J. Mockler, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, Church of the Resurrection social space, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the church.
Robert L. Schreiber, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Ralph V. Tigges, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
The Rev. John R. Tilp, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Shirley A. Winter, Galena, Ill. — Services: 10 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.