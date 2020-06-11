Marcella M. “Marcy” (Dendinger) Wilming, 98, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Hawkeye Care Center.
To celebrate Marcella’s life, private family services will be held at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Marcy was born on December 8, 1921, in Dubuque, Iowa, the only child of Clarence and Rosina (Grill) Dendinger. Marcy attended St. Mary’s Grade School and St. Joseph High School before going to work with the Dubuque Casket Company. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Arthur Wilming, on November 16, 1946, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. They were blessed with 56 wonderful years together and 4 children, before he was sadly called home ahead of her on December 5, 2002.
After they married, Marcy fully embraced her role as a full time wife, mother and homemaker. Her faith was an integral part of her life as evidenced by her lifelong membership with St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Rosary Society. In her free time, Marcy and Art enjoyed getting together with friends, playing cards or going dancing at Melody Mill. They moved to the Woodlands and made many new friends, and after Art’s passing Marcy could be found playing cards or bingo every day. It was hard to find her in her apartment, she truly was the definition of a “social butterfly.”
We are eternally grateful for the 98 years we have had here with Marcy, and she has experienced more changes in her lifetime than most can imagine. We love you and look forward to the day when we are all happily reunited in our Heavenly home forever.
Those left to cherish Marcy’s memory include her children, Lee (Sheila) Wilming, Aurora, IL, Jean Hogan, Asbury, IA, and Gary (Lisa) Wilming, Dubuque, IA; her 6 grandchildren; and her 8 great-grandchildren, with another one due any day.
Marcy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur Wilming; and a daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Roger Boetel.
Marcy’s family would like to thank the outstanding nurses and staff of Hawkeye Care Center, especially Dani, as well as Hospice of Dubuque, especially Megan, Shirley, Kelli and Amy B., and her Hospice social worker, Jennie. You have all been wonderful and your support and care are deeply appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed between Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque, and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Marcella Wilming Family.
