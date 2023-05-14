Daniel J. Spurling, 66, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Private family services will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory.
Daniel was born April 13, 1957, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Joseph Henry and Rita Jane C. Schmal Spurling.
Daniel served in the United States Marine Corps. He started his working career at the Dubuque Packing Company and FDL. He later worked in sales and product management for Hormel Foods in Austin, MN until his retirement in 2018.
Daniel loved his family, friends, and neighbors. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, and brother. He loved American muscle cars and hotrods, his German-Shepherd Saly, playing golf, watching football, and making homemade chicken noodle soup. He was fortunate enough to travel the world over his 20+ year career with Hormel. Daniel was the eldest of 7 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his three children, Lindy Shamp, her husband Adam and their children, Riley, Logan and Lauren Shamp of Austin, MN; Ryan Spurling of Asbury; and Natalie Bauman, her husband Brent and their children, Hannah, Lewis, and Ellen Bauman of Chanhassen, MN. His siblings, Peggy Spurling of Dubuque, Dr. Gordon (Shannon) Spurling of Ventura, CA, Penny Spurling of Dubuque, Dr. John (Penny) Spurling of Los Angeles, CA, Dr. Todd (Jane) Spurling of Dubuque, Dr. Wade (Avo) Spurling of Ventura, CA and his former wife, Barbara Spurling.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents.
A special thank you to Maria S., Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital, his neighbors, and Dubuque Fire and Ambulance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Dan’s name to the Dubuque County Humane Society.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Daniel’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
