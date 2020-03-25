DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Charles H. Schindler, 81, of Dyersville, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester.
Please keep the family in your prayers during this difficult time as there will be a public Celebration of Life at a later date.
Charles was born January 1, 1939, in Dyersville, the son of Albert and Lucille (Jasper) Schindler. He married Ellen Young on October 17th, 1959. She preceded him in death on November 11, 1965. He later married Theresa Funke on June 3, 1967.
Charlie was born a carpenter and went to Xavier school and then began working with his father. He then owned Schindler Bros. Construction and later CTS Construction. Charlie was well known for his skills and built many homes in the area. After he retired his sons took over the business currently known as CTS. Charlie loved drinking beer, polka dancing and was known for his one-liners. He was a proud husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He always put a smile on everyone’s face despite his struggles.
Survivors include his wife, Theresa; children: Steve (Daneen) Schindler of Earlville, Sandy (Randy) Bockenstedt of Sherrill, Joe (Jeni) Schindler of Dyersville, Dennis (Lisa) Schindler of Dyersville, Tammy Nefzger of Delhi, and Tracey (Tom) Dickman of Dyersville; 17 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings: Dar Schindler, Roy Schindler, Jane (Tom) Bechen, and Rosie (Chuck) Spielman; in-laws: Verna Lee Digman, Lois (Artie) Kern, Darlene (Wayne) Wegmann, Karen Funke, Janet Funke, Lawrence Lansing, Ginny (Karl) Manderscheid, and Lenny (Mags) Young.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lucy, his first wife, Ellen, his son Dale Schindler; in-laws: Sam and Lucy Young, Hugo and Regina Funke, Dorothy (Leo) Mensen, Janice (Laverne) Mensen, Rita Lansing, Leon Funke, Mary Lou Funke, Floyd Funke and Ed Digman
The family would like to thank Above and Beyond Hospice and The Good Neighbor Society for their kindness and compassionate care.
