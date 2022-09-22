Mary Jean Barry, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Oct. 1, Backpocket Brewing, 333 E. 10th St.
Tom Burkart, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Joan E. Delagardelle, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Dawson Funeral Services, Maquoketa. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Patricia C. Driscoll, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Resurrection Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Beverly J. Elsinger, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
John T. Frick, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Celebration of life: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
M. Ruth Gansemer, Dubuque — Wake service: 2:45 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, followed by prayer service. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Church of the Nativity.
Austin J. Gaul, Farley, Iowa — Prayer service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Clemen Catholic Church, Bankston, Iowa.
W. LaVerne Greene, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, St. Michaels Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Carole J. Hutchinson, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Patrick A. Hyde, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Allen E. Kilburg, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Ken Muchow, Galena, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Gerald T. Mullen, McFarland, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg, Wis. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Eldon E. Trumm, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Paul Catholic Church, Worthington.
Mary Belle Whaley, Benton, Wis. — Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, St. Patrick’s Church Cemetery, Benton.
