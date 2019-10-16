Carol Ann Judge, 69, of Dubuque, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at her home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The funeral service for Carol will be at 10 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.
Carol was born June 26, 1950, in Dubuque, the daughter of Russell and Gloria Spensley. On August 31, 1973, she married Steve Judge in Dubuque. They later divorced.
She held various positions at McGraw-Hill Education for 20 years. She retired in December of 2011.
Carol was an eternal optimist and exuded love and joy to everyone she encountered. She was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and looked forward to Sunday Funday with her family each weekend. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas and the 4th of July. Most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her grandsons, Jackson and Colin, who lovingly called her Mammer. She loved them to the moon and back.
Survivors include one daughter, Cortney (Nate) Kieffer of Dubuque; two grandsons, Jackson and Colin Kieffer; and two brothers, Richard Spensley and Russell (Sandy) Spensley, both of Dubuque
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved dog, Lulu.
A memorial has been established for Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque, and to Dr. Mark Hermann.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Carol’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.