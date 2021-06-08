Wesley Carl Hames, 34, of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, as a result of an auto accident.
Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Wesley’s family.
Wesley was born May 15, 1987, in Dubuque, the son of Randy Hames and Kelly (Bowers) Kass.
He graduated from Stephen Hempstead High School.
Wesley worked for Hollenback Construction as a drywaller.
He enjoyed racing, drinking Busch Light, hanging out with all his friends and especially spending time with his daughter, Randi.
Survivors include his daughter, Randi; mother, Kelly (Brian) Kass, of Dubuque; father, Randy Hames, of Verona, Wis.; brother, Steven (Kim) Hames, of Dubuque; two sisters, Jennifer Uthe and Jessica Hames, both of Dubuque; maternal grandparents, Eugene (Shirley) Bowers; nephews and nieces, Corbin, Nora and Ava Hames, Braelyn, Kinley and Lydia Henning, Myles Kennicker and Westyn Muchow; and many aunts and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Gorman (Dorothy) Hames and two uncles, Carl and Donald Hames.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Wesley’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.