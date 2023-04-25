DARLINGTON, Wis. — John A. Schwartz, age 64, of Darlington, WI, passed away at UW Hospital in Madison on April 19, 2023, after a day surrounded by family and close friends. He was born on January 2, 1959, the son of Ralph and Audrey (Bentall) Schwartz. After graduating from UW-Platteville in 1982, John returned home to Darlington to be the herdsman for Schwartzdale Clydesdales, the family horse business. In 1987, along with his parents, John expanded the farm to include growing corn and soybeans.

John was the agent/owner of Mid-States Crop Insurance Services, LLC. He enjoyed providing farmers with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about the best way to protect their crops, building many friendships along the way.

