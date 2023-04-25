DARLINGTON, Wis. — John A. Schwartz, age 64, of Darlington, WI, passed away at UW Hospital in Madison on April 19, 2023, after a day surrounded by family and close friends. He was born on January 2, 1959, the son of Ralph and Audrey (Bentall) Schwartz. After graduating from UW-Platteville in 1982, John returned home to Darlington to be the herdsman for Schwartzdale Clydesdales, the family horse business. In 1987, along with his parents, John expanded the farm to include growing corn and soybeans.
John was the agent/owner of Mid-States Crop Insurance Services, LLC. He enjoyed providing farmers with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about the best way to protect their crops, building many friendships along the way.
In 2004, he met the true love of his life, Mary Norrbom, and they were united in marriage on August 20, 2005. They lived in Mount Horeb until May 2021, when they built their dream house and moved back to Darlington. John enjoyed traveling with Mary, especially to Europe. He appreciated good music and theater, and enjoyed golfing, Badger games, and fishing trips with his life-long friends.
John is survived by his wife, Mary, and his three brothers, Jim, Joe (Kathi), and Jay (Maryna) Schwartz, along with his in-laws and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Henry and Theresa (Ellman) Schwartz and Orville and Irma (Stebelton) Bentall.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:30 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (104 E Harriet St., Darlington) with Fr. Luke Syse officiating. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Erickson Funeral Home (508 Main St, Darlington) and on Friday from 10:30 AM until 11:15 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
