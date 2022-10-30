EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Karen Ethel Minger-Knox-Weiland, 79, of East Dubuque, IL, was peacefully called to her maker on 10/14/22 after a brief illness. Karen was born on 8/28/43 to Mildred Elizabeth Minger (Wright) and Donald “Carl” Minger of Dubuque, IA. She was raised on the family farm and attended Table Mound Elementary School, Washington Junior High, and Dubuque Senior High School, graduating in 1961. She attended the University of Dubuque and UW-Platteville. Karen married Jay Knox of Oregon, WI, in 1965, and they had one son, Joshua. She married Francis “Franny” Weiland of Asbury, IA, in 1979. Franny and Karen built an underground solar home in rural East Dubuque, where she gardened, tended to her flowers, built strong friendships with neighbors and enjoyed the quiet country life.
Karen loved quilting with her mom, sewing, cooking, fishing, and spending quality time with her family and her church family. She enjoyed her job as a histotechnologist at United Clinical Labs, where she developed many friends and worked for 43 years until her retirement. Karen traveled the world extensively with her family and her younger cousin, Janaan Haberkorn. She loved caring for her grandchildren and was an active Rockdale church member. She taught Sunday school and was a district officer in the United Methodist Women’s Group. Karen found much fulfillment in volunteering at numerous social service agencies in Dubuque.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Franny, and her parents. She is survived by her son, Joshua Knox (Amy Vuyk), her stepsons Ricky Weiland (Margaret Lenz), Randy (Kim) Weiland, and Terry (Sandy) Weiland, her brother Mark (Sandy) Minger and her grandchildren, Giselle and Otto Knox.
Karen’s family would like to thank the physicians, nurses, and caregivers at Froedtert Hospital, Brighton Hospice, and Harbor Chase Assisted Living for their excellent care.
A visitation will be held at Rockdale United Methodist Church, Dubuque, from 9:00-10:30 am on 11/12/22, followed by a memorial service at 10:45 am. A meal for family and friends will occur at Happy’s Place immediately following the service. A cemetery prayer service will follow the meal at Greenwood Cemetery in Galena, IL.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Rockdale Methodist Church or Opening Doors Dubuque.
