MARION, Iowa — Mildred M. “Millie” (Oberfoell) Scharf, age 93, of Marion and formerly of Dubuque, passed away at 1:01 pm on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Terrace Glen Village in Marion, Iowa. To celebrate Millie’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista Street, with Msgr. James L. Miller officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Millie was born on January 21, 1929, in Sherrill, Iowa, daughter of Paul and Ida (Gansemer) Oberfoell.
Millie was born and raised in the Sherrill/Balltown area where she graduated from St. Peter and Paul School in Sherrill. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Wayne Scharf, on October 18, 1958, at St. Patrick’s Church. They were blessed with a son, a daughter and 43 wonderful years of marriage before Wayne passed away on December 16, 2001. Millie worked several places throughout her 93 years, but was proudest of her role of wife, mother, homemaker and volunteer within her community. She truly loved caring for her family and doted on the grandchildren. She was a faith filled woman who loved God, her country and her beloved Church of the Nativity. In her free time, Millie enjoyed reading, listening to county music and getting outside to go walking. She was a huge George Strait fan and was fortunate to see him live several times over the years. She also watched the Cubs play “with” Wayne and loved a spirited game of Euchre. In later years she enjoyed adult coloring books and became known as “The Bingo Queen”. Millie was truly one of a kind, a wonderful woman who gave freely of her time and always made sure her family knew how loved they were. She will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Millie’s memory include her children, Melissa (Michael) Stickney, Marion, IA and Michael (Lisa) Scharf, Van Alstyne, TX; her grandsons, Michael (Katie) Scharf, Justin (Ariel) Scharf, Mitchell Stickney and Mason Stickney; 2 great-grandchildren, Addison Scharf and Atlas Scharf; her siblings, Lillian (Don) Huff, Dubuque, IA, Jerome (Ruby) Oberfoell, Sherrill, IA and Diane (Bill) Kreiman, Dubuque, IA; her sisters-in-law, Lillian Oberfoell, Karen Oberfoell, Shirley Oberfoell, Joan Oberfoell and Carol Oberfoell; and many nieces and nephews.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ida; her husband, Wayne Scharf; and her brothers and sisters, Alice (Tom) Mooney, Effie (Don) Smith, Melvin (Audrey) Oberfoell, Irene (Richard) Griebel, Delbert Oberfoell, Paul A. Oberfoell, John (Katie) Oberfoell, Norma Jean (Martin) Hammerand, James Oberfoell, Peter Oberfoell and Albert “Albie” Oberfoell.
Millie’s family would like to extend a special thanks to St. Croix Hospice, and all of the staff at Terrace Glen Village for the wonderful care they have provided for Millie.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Millie’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Millie Scharf Family.
