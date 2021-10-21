DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Mary Louise Weber, 98 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the Funeral Home from 9-10 a.m. Monday morning prior to funeral mass. The family requests masks to be worn.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Mark Weber SVD will officiate.
Mary was born June 4, 1923 in Dyersville, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Marie (Strunk) Koopmann. She received a teachers certificate from Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls and taught in a one room school house. She married Frank Weber on June 13, 1946 in Dyersville at St. Francis Catholic Church. Mary was a member of the St. Isidore Study Club and the Catholic Daughters of America. She was a life-long member of St. Francis Church and a member of the social concerns committee.
Survivors include her children: Jeanne (Al) Kluesner of Dubuque, Ann (Dale) Thier of Cedar Rapids, Joan Weber, Marilyn Mootz of Waterloo, Rev. Mark Weber SVD of Chicago, IL, Michael Weber of Worthington, grandchildren: Doug (Terri) Kluesner, Sarah (Tom) Nuss, Christine (Pat) Fogarty, Teresa (Jeff) Grammatke, Steve (Arianne) Kluesner, Melissa (Spencer) Thornton, Joe (Tiara) Mootz, David (Missy) Mootz, Fr. Ralph Davis, Josh McClure, Sam (Maria) Weber, Maria (Dakota) Mayers, Karli Weber and Katie McClure, 21 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Frank, daughter, Laura Weber McClure, sons-in-law Mike Mootz and David McClure, siblings, Robert Koopmann, Edward Jr. and LaVonne Koopmann.
Special Thanks to Hospice of Dubuque, the MercyOne Senior Care and Ellen Kennedy Assisted Living staffs for their kind and considerate care of mom.
Memorials may be directed to the Hospice of Dubuque, Divine Word College, Epworth or the St. Francis Xavier Basilica.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com.
