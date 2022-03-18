Jennie A. Burns, 90, of Dubuque, died on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at GracePoint Church, where a celebration of life will follow.

Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road, is assisting the family.

