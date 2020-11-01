MaryLou Rogers, 79, of Dubuque, died Friday, October 30, 2020, at her home in Dubuque.
The Mass of Christian Burial for MaryLou will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
MaryLou was born March 24, 1941, in Dubuque, the daughter of Arthur H. and Nora E. Lynn Hense. She married Randall J. Rogers.
MaryLou was an avid baker, she loved to play Scrabble and cards. Although, most importantly she was a homemaker and mother of five. MaryLou was also a member of Holy Spirit Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Survivors include her children, Jim Rogers, of Zwingle, Keith (Darlene) Rogers, of Front Royal, VA, Mike (Mollie) Rogers, of Bellevue, Karen (Dennis) Vahle, of Dubuque, and Gary Rogers, of Dubuque; as well as eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lorraine Montgomery; and one brother, Arthur Hense.
