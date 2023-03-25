Robert E. Bischoff, Garnavillo, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Garnavillo.
Lezlie A. Blum, Shullsburg, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg.
Nellie N. Bouzek, Prairie du Chien — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 27, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Service: Noon Monday at the funeral home.
Helena Fleming, Dubuque — Viewing: 11:30 a.m. today, Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel. Service: 1:30 p.m. today at the church.
Barbara J. Furlong, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Village Cooperative of Asbury Community Room.
Mary P. Greibe, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Charlene Hawks, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Resurrection Catholic Church.
Cecilia H. Hirsch, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, March 27, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Joshua Holtz, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Delaware County Community Center, Manchester.
Marilyn Kafer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, March 27, Resurrection Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Linda L. Kieffer, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the funeral home.
Virginia Kottke, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — 11 a.m. today, Bible Baptist Church, Prairie du Chien.
Judith F. Meyer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 p.m. today, Catfish Charlie’s.
Irvin M. Nauman, Altoona, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Henry C. Nolting, Preston, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Green Island Congregational Church, Miles. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
David J. Oldenburg, Galena, Ill. — Parish rosary service: Noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Dennis R. Pickel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. March 27 at the church.
Diane Rondeau, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Summit Congregational United Church of Christ. Service: 3 p.m. today at the church.
Harold E. Scace, Elizabeth, Ill. — Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. today, Elmwood Cemetery, Warren.
Judith A. Shaffer, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 p.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Ann M. Schreck, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Roger Stoddard, Savanna, Ill. — Memorial gathering: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Debra A. Temperley, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, East Dubuque. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Coletta C. Wegmann, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Route 35 Pub & Pizza, Bloomington.
Caroline M. Welsh, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Scott M. Wilson, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 27, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
