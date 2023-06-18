Vincent J. “Benny” Martensen, 85, of Dubuque died Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 am Monday, June 19, 2023 at Resurrection Catholic Church followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Benny was born March 18, 1938, son of Theodore and Mercedes (Koppes) Martensen.
He graduated from St. Patrick’s High School, Garryowen and served in the Iowa Army National Guard.
On October 4, 1958, he married Bernice Pfab at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen.
He worked for 30 years at John Deere Dubuque Works before his retirement.
He was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church and was a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice of Dubuque; six children, Van (Kathy) Martensen of North Liberty, Myron (Marlys) Martensen of Warsaw, MO, Jill (Vance) Brammer of Gravois Mills, MO, Todd (Stephanie) Martensen of Rolla, MO, Gina (Joe) Callahan of Dubuque, and Keri (Doug Pipho) Martensen of Cedar Falls.
He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, a brother, Morgan (Ruth) Martensen and a sister, Sr. Rose Marie Martensen, RSM.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Sr. Mary Martensen, RSM, Elizabeth Mausser and Madonna Beck.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque, Dubuque Rescue Mission or Aquin Elementary School, Cascade.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staffs at Hospice of Dubuque and the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics as well as Dr. Mark Hermann and his nurses and staff for all of their care.