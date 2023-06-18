Vincent J. “Benny” Martensen, 85, of Dubuque died Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 am Monday, June 19, 2023 at Resurrection Catholic Church followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.

Benny was born March 18, 1938, son of Theodore and Mercedes (Koppes) Martensen.