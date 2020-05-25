EPWORTH, Iowa — Marc J. “Mink” Lahey, 95, of Epworth, IA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Oak Park Place in Dubuque, Iowa. While his family is sad, the pesky gophers of Dubuque County are breathing a sigh of relief.
Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now, a traditional funeral Mass will not be held at this time. A private family visitation will be held for Marc on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Public burial with social distancing etiquette in place will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, IA. Friends and Family may send memorials to the Reiff Funeral Home Attention: Marc Lahey Family, P.O. Box 99 Farley, IA, 52046.
Marc was born on January 10, 1925, in Graf, Iowa, son of Richard R. and Sophie C. (Breitbach) Lahey. He received his education from St. Clements High School in Bankston, Iowa. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II and the United States Air Force during the Korean War. On June 10, 1950, he was united in marriage to Theresa Steffens, at St. Clements Catholic Church in Bankston, IA. She preceded him in death on April 20, 1995.
Marc worked at John Deere Dubuque Works until he retired in 1985. During his 35 years of retirement, he spent countless hours walking the trails, enjoying nature and serving as a community predator control specialist.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth, Iowa. Marc was also a member of the Epworth American Legion John White Post #650 and a retired member of the Epworth Fire Department.
He is survived by five children, Linda (Bill) Wolf, Richard (Kathy) Lahey, both of Epworth, IA, Becky (Dan) Phillips, of Peosta, IA, Kay (Jim) Brimeyer, of Holy Cross, IA, and Dennis Lahey, of Epworth, IA; 11 grandchildren, Russell Wolf, Emily (Eric) Huff, Dan (Sara) Lahey, Jen (Chris) Beitzel, Chris (Ella) Lahey, Jolyn (Ryan) Kennedy, Brian (Sara) Phillips, Mark (Autumn) Philips, Jill (Jon) Paisley, Tony (Holly) Brimeyer and Molly Brimeyer; 20 great grandchildren; one sister, Lois; sister-in-law, Babe Lahey, of Sherrill, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two granddaughters, Karen Marie Phillips and Kelli Jo Phillips; seven brothers, Francis (Valeria) Lahey, Donald (Theresa) Lahey, Robert “Bob” (Mary) Lahey, William “Butch”(Dorothy) Lahey, Loras “Squeaky” (Mary) Lahey, John Lahey, and Cyril “Cy” (Mary) Lahey; two sisters, Helen Lahey, in infancy, and Eileen (Clarence “Buck” Even) (Clarence Pfohl “C.P.”) Even-Pfohl; sisters-in-law, Mildred Steffens, Lenore (Eldon) Denlinger, Cecelia Lahey, Lolita (Francis) Steger, Rose L. Harks and Marie (LeRoy) Smith; brothers-in-law, Arthur (Esther) Steffens, Gilbert Steffens and Nicholas (Adrell) Steffens.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Staff at Oak Park Place and Hospice of Dubuque for their kindness and care.
To honor Marc’s life, take some time to respect and care for God’s creation.
If you would like to view video tribute or send online condolences to the family, please visit our website at www. reifffuneralhomeinc.com.