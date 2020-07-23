Roger M. Simon, 67, of Farley, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at MercyOne hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Private Visitation for Roger will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Roger Simon Family at P.O. Box #99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
A Private Mass of Christian burial for Roger will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating and Rev. Tom McDermott concelebrating. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa. A Public Celebration of Life for Roger will be held following the burial at Noon, located at Simon’s Trucking at 920 Simon Dr. in Farley, Iowa.
He was born on November 28, 1952, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of George M. and Mary (Hefel) Simon. He was a graduate of St. Joseph’s High School in Farley, Iowa. Roger was a highly regarded businessman in Eastern Iowa having owned and operated Simon’s Trucking, Simon’s Cattle Company, BJ’s Truck Sales and Service, 300 Raceway, Simon’s Feed and Grain, Hopkinton Feed and Grain, Simon Sez Motorsports, and RJ Leasing Company. Roger was a man who impacted many people because he dedicated his life to leaving a legacy. Not just in his business, but through his actions. He lived life to fulfill his family’s dreams and happiness. He set the bar for what a guy could do. He was always there to help out someone in need. Pay for your meal and help you on a rainy day. He was slow to judge and always there to listen. He will live on forever in the hearts of those he changed forever. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.
Roger was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish, in Farley. He was a member of the Farley Knights of Columbus Council #2001. He was a seven time National Two Wheel Drive Truck Champion.
Those left to cherish his memory are Darlene Simon, of Dyersville; 4 children, Nicole (Justin) Philipp, R.J. (Kayla) Simon, Melissa (Joe) Demmer and Brandon (Jodi) Simon, all of Farley; 13 grandchildren; nine siblings, Mary Kay Wolfe, of Clinton, Il., George (Dorann) Simon Jr., Jean Ann Neyen, Anna Mae (Glen) Hardin, Donna (Joe) Daly, Lois (Paul) Rauen, Connie Simon, and Sandy Simon, all of Farley, and Marty Simon, of Manchester; mother-in-law, Shirley Connor, of McGregor, IA; and brothers and sisters-in-law.
He also was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Thomas Simon, in 1941; a sister, Betty Simon in 2013; father-in-law, Eugene Connor; two brothers-in-law, Robert Neyen and Richard Wolfe; two sisters-in-law, Judy Simon and Patricia Connor; and a great nephew, Dylan Hoefer.
A Roger Simon Memorial Fund has been established.
“Work Hard, Play Harder.” and “You’re Dreamin’ It, I’m Livin’ It.”
If you would like to view video tribute or send online condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.