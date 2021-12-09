Janaan Patricia (Apel) Eudaley, age 94 passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 7 at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, IA. A private family service will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Jan was born on June 24, 1927, in Dubuque daughter of Francis and Angeline (Herkes) Apel. She would later marry John C. Eudaley, the love of her life for 73 years. Jan and John moved to Dyersville in 1966 and would eventually retire to their dream home in Guttenberg, IA overlooking the Mississippi River. Jan worked at the Dubuque Packing Co. for 30 years and would later work at Front Street Limited in Guttenberg. Jan loved spending time with family and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and an avid cook.
Surviving is her son, Rick Eudaley (Deb Osterhaus), Miromar Lakes, FL, two granddaughters, Jodi (Doug) Klostermann, Dyersville, IA; and Wendy (Brent) Wright, Miromar Lakes, FL. Her great-grandchildren Cole Klostermann, Conner Klostermann (Lauren Faust), Brittni Wright, and Madison Wright. A sister Diane Post, of Hastings, Minn., a sister in-law Norma Apel, of Dubuque, many nieces and nephews and her special friend, Bill Frederick of Dubuque.
She is preceded in death by her husband John; parents Francis and Angeline (Herkes) Apel, brother Francis Apel, sister Norma Beam, brothers-in-law William Beam, and Robert Post.
The family request no flowers. Please mail memorial donations in Jan’s name to the Dubuque Humane Society; 4242 Chavenelle Rd, Dubuque, IA 52002.
The family would like to thank Hospice, the Nurses and Staff at Stonehill Care Center, and everyone at Assisi Village who were so wonderful in caring for Jan. Also, a big thank you to all Jan’s friends that called her nearly every day and helped her through her difficult times.