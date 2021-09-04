CUBA CITY, Wis. — Michael D. Hollenbeck, 76, of Cuba City, died on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

A Mass of Christian burial be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City.

Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family.

