Betty J. Barth, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 16, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Robert L. Beckley, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Scott L. Estal, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with a wake service at 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
Eugene C. Heeren, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Thomas J. Johnson, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Dubuque Driving Range.
Dennis Johnston, Davenport, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Judy L. Knickerbocker, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Alfred H. Kruse, Greeley, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Ellen M. Popp, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
James A. Rondeau, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Madonna J. Toberman, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 14, Prairie United Methodist Church, Prairie du Chien. Service: Noon Tuesday at the church.
Mary A. Waechter, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, with a prayer service at 9:15 a.m., Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Elaine S. Weis, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Springbrook. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
